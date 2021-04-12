WHO says Covid pandemic is growing 'exponentially' at more than 4.4 million new cases a week

The World Health Organization said Monday the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic is now "growing exponentially" at more than 4.4 million new Covid-19 cases a week over the last two months.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency's technical lead for Covid-19, said "we're in a critical point of the pandemic," as some countries ease restrictions even as new cases per week are more than eight times higher than a year ago.

"This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic where we have proven control measures. It is the time right now where everyone has to take stock and have a reality check of what we need to be doing," she said during a press briefing. "Vaccines and vaccinations are coming online, but they aren't here yet in every part of the world."

Covid-19 cases climbed by 9% across the globe last week — the seventh-consecutive weekly increase — and deaths jumped 5%, she said, asking governments to support their citizens in implementing pandemic safety measures.