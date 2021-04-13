5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow to open lower after FDA pauses J&J Covid vaccine

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSEa

Dow futures turned lower Tuesday after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine. The federal health agencies said they're reviewing reports of six recipients who experienced rare and severe blood clotting issues. Dow stock J&J dropped 2.5% in premarket trading. The Dow and S&P 500 started the week lower, breaking three-session winning streaks and falling from Friday's record high closes. The Nasdaq broke a two-session winning streak. The tech-heavy index, as of Monday's finish, was 1.7% from its February record close.

2. J&J says it's working with federal regulators

A box of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine doses are pictured at Grubb's Pharmacy on Capitol Hill on Monday, April 12, 2021. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

In a statement, J&J said there's "no clear causal relationship" between rare the blood-clotting events and its Covid vaccine. The U.S. drug giant also said it is working with regulators. All six cases occurred in women ages 18 to 48, with symptoms developing six to 13 days after they received the shot. The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the cases, federal health regulators said Tuesday. The FDA is also investigating the cases.

3. Consumer prices come in stronger than expected

A line of shoppers wait to enter BJ's Wholesale Club market at the Palisades Center shopping mall during the coronavirus outbreak in West Nyack, New York, March 14, 2020. Mike Segar | Reuters

Treasury yields ticked higher Tuesday after the release of a key inflation report came in stronger than expected. The government said consumer prices rose 0.6%, with the ex-food and energy core rate up 0.3%. Year-over-year consumer prices were up 2.6%, the highest since August 2018, getting a boost by a strong economic recovery. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 1.68%.

4. Bitcoin hits new all-time high ahead of Coinbase debut

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Bitcoin surged to a record of more than $63,000 on Tuesday, as investors awaited the highly anticipated stock market debut of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is set to go public on Wednesday through a direct listing that could value the company at as much as $100 billion — more than major trading venue operators like Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange. Crypto investors are hailing the company's stock market debut as a major milestone for the industry after years of skepticism from Wall Street and regulators.

5. Grab agrees to deal to go public in world's largest SPAC merger

The Grab Holdings Inc. app is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Singapore, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ore Huiying | Bloomberg | Getty Images