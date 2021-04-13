Advisors are changing how they communicate with clients due to pandemic. Here's what to expect

Ivory Johnson was one of the many financial advisors who were forced to pivot quickly when the pandemic hit the U.S. more than a year ago.

In a business that is often relationship-driven, Covid largely put a halt to in-person meetings for advisors, including Johnson. However, the shift wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

"I learned how to use Zoom, as did my clients, and once everyone got comfortable with that, it was beneficial," said Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington.

"I don't know that my clients will want to come back to the office for meetings," Johnson said.

His experience is not an anomaly, new research suggests.

In the last year or so, just 12% of advisors have had in-person meetings with clients, according to a study from SmartAsset. Instead, video-call use has surged for advisors, jumping to 48% from 2% before Covid.