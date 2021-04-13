Alibaba shares rise 2% after Beijing orders Ant Group to revamp business

A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020.

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba shares in Hong Kong jumped nearly 4% at the open on Tuesday after regulators ordered the e-commerce giant's financial technology affiliate Ant Group to revamp its business.

That, along with a 18.23 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine Alibaba received as a result of an anti-monopoly investigation by regulators, removed a source of uncertainty for investors.

"Following the decision and penalties levied by SAMR's (State Administration for Market Regulation) anti-monopoly investigation of BABA, we think the street has more color about the latest updates on Ant Group," Jefferies said in a note published Monday.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba later pared their opening gains, but were last seen trading up nearly 2% during the Tuesday session. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares closed over 9% higher on Monday.