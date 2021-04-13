Nearly 3 out of 4 professional investors in Bank of America survey see bitcoin as a bubble

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration.

With prices still soaring and a major public offering hitting the market, most professional investors think bitcoin is just a bubble, according to the latest Bank of America Fund Manager Survey.

Some 74% of those who responded to the closely watched market gauge said they see the leading cryptocurrency as a bubble. Just 16% said no to the question, indicating the highly speculative ground they see bitcoin on.

Fund managers also rated bitcoin second on the list of the most-crowded trades, trailing technology stocks. The cryptocurrency ranked well ahead of the trend toward environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, cyclical stocks and against U.S. Treasurys.

Just over three in 10 respondents cited tech as the most crowded trade, while 27% said bitcoin.

Still, about 10% said they think bitcoin will outperform in 2021.