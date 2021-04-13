Private equity giant Carlyle Group values Beautycounter at $1 billion in bet on 'clean' cosmetics

Beautycounter launched a direct-to-consumer business in 2013, selling through its own website and web of consultants, of which it has more than 65,000 today, many on social media.

Private equity giant Carlyle Group is taking a majority stake in Beautycounter, best known for its "clean" makeup and skincare products. Carlyle's backing officially labels the beauty brand a unicorn, valuing it at $1 billion.

Beautycounter was most recently valued at $400 million following its previous capital raise in January 2018, according to PitchBook data.

The investment comes as venture funding into private start-ups like Beautycounter soared to a record $64 billion in the first three months of the year — the highest amount ever for a single quarter and equivalent to 43% of all the venture money raised in 2020.

It also comes as more consumer-facing companies like Beautycounter go all-in on long-term e-commerce solutions and direct-to-consumer efforts that have been largely validated throughout the pandemic.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company launched as a direct-to-consumer business in 2013, selling through its own website and web of consultants, of which it has more than 65,000 today. Many of these consultants are better thought of as influencers who tout Beautycounter's merchandise to their social media followers and can receive up to 35% commission on their retail volumes if successful.

The company was first founded in 2011 by CEO Gregg Renfrew, who today is often lauded as a pioneer when it comes to transparency in the makeup industry.

"I'm proud that we were able to navigate through the pandemic with a digitally-native mindset, fast-tracking our efforts to find new and innovative ways to enhance the online shopping experience," Renfrew said in an email statement to CNBC. "We'll continue to do so as we enter this next phase of growth for the company."