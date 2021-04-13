Disney updates park dress code on hair and jewelry, allows workers to uncover tattoos

Disney is revamping its inclusivity initiatives for cast members and guests, allowing employees to more freely express themselves through gender-inclusive costuming and hair styles.

A new initiative within Disney's parks division will allow cast members to show off tattoos and style themselves in costumes that are gender inclusive.

On Tuesday, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, revealed the update to the company's dress and style code, as part of a wider effort to make its employees and guests feel even more welcome at its theme parks.

"Moving forward, we believe our cast, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all our experiences, can provide the best of Disney's legendary guest service when they have more options for personal expression – creating richer, more personal and more engaging experiences with our guests." D'Amaro wrote in a blog post on Disney's website Tuesday.

One of the first things that every Disney cast member learns when joining the parks team is the "four keys" — safety, courtesy, show and efficiency. These "keys" are guidelines for employee etiquette and are aimed at providing a seamless guest experience. For example, if a young guest drops a bucket of popcorn on the sidewalk of Main Street, a cast member will quickly work to provide that guest with a new bucket, while another cast member cleans up the spill.

Last fall, after 65 years, Disney added a fifth key — inclusion.

"We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney," D'Amaro said. "And we want our cast members – and future cast members – to feel a sense of belonging at work."

This means offering more inclusive products like costumes for people in wheelchairs and LGBTQ Mickey ears, as well as revamping attractions in the parks to feature more diversity.