Here's what major analysts said about J&J, Moderna and other related stocks following the pause news

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center established at the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on March 5, 2021.

The news that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be paused appeared to take the wind out of the stock market on Tuesday, but many Wall Street analysts argued that the development did not change the overall direction for U.S. vaccination trends.

And individual company analysts argued it could be a buying opportunity for competitors and some other related shares.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended a pause in Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, citing a small number of rare blood clot events following the jab. Health officials said they expected the pause to last for several days.