Hit series 'Bridgerton' renewed for season 3 and 4 on Netflix

Lady Whistledown has a new announcement: Netflix has renewed "Bridgerton" for a third and fourth season.

"'Bridgerton' swept us off our feet," said Bela Bajaria, the vice president of global TV at Netflix, in a statement. "The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the 'Bridgerton' business for a long time to come."

Already, Netflix is in production of season two of the Shondaland series, which will focus more on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's romantic endeavors and introduce new characters.

The news of two additional seasons comes just a week after the formal announcement that leading man Rege-Jean Page would not return to the drama to reprise his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. His role would have likely been diminished in the new seasons, as "Bridgerton" is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn, which each focus on a different one of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

"Bridgerton" is the first series to launch as part of Rhimes' overall deal with the streaming service and is set to go back into production in the spring. During Netflix's most recent earnings report in January, the company teased that "Bridgerton" had "proven immensely popular."

The streaming service had previously reported that the series was projected to reach 63 million households within the 28 days of its Christmas debut. Netflix's metrics count a "viewer" as someone who spent at least two minutes watching a show or film.