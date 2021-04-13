Morgan Stanley picks 5 China stocks with big upside — and big dividends too

Wuhan Hang Lung square is the 11th shopping mall developed by Hong Kong Hang Lung real estate in mainland of China.

Morgan Stanley has picked out a list of top China stocks to buy as investors hunt for yield.

During the pandemic, many companies cut or deferred dividends, regular cash payouts to shareholders. That risk is much lower now, Morgan Stanley said in its latest stock ideas report published on April 9.

They pointed to analysis that showed only 37% companies announced dividend cuts or suspensions for 2020, less than the 42% previously forecast.

Here are five Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, that Morgan Stanley said will likely keep on paying dividends. They all have a "buy" rating and a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.