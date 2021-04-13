Iran to defy uranium enrichment limits of 2015 nuclear deal after attack on Natanz facility

WASHINGTON – Iran will begin enriching uranium at 60%, a significant step towards weapons-grade material, in response to the attack at a key nuclear site, the country's top nuclear negotiator told state media on Tuesday.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, which oversees the monitoring and inspection of nuclear sites, of Tehran's decision. An estimated 90% of enriched uranium is needed to develop a bomb.

The move comes two days after Tehran said its underground Natanz atomic facility experienced a blackout. The Natanz facility has been previously targeted by cyber attacks.

Iran's Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran described the event on Sunday as an act of "nuclear terrorism." A day later, Iran formally accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge.

The blackout at Natanz coincided with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's arrival in Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Israeli government has not publicly commented on the incident. The White House on Monday said the United States was not involved in the attack.