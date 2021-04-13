Why 'early specialization' is the key parenting approach for raising exceptional kids: Performance expert

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Parents often face the question of how to allocate their kids' time when their kids show promise in a particular activity at an early age. Should they take the "specialist" approach and encourage their children to specialize in that activity, or should they take the "generalist" approach and expose them to many different things to help them become well-rounded? In my five-plus years of researching how to raise exceptionally successful people, I've seen most parents choose the latter; they enroll their kids in piano lessons and sign them up for baseball, golf, soccer, and maybe even chess or math club.

Early specialization: The key parenting approach for excellence

Early exposure to a range of activities is a good thing. How else will you know where your interests and gifts lie? However, once you've found something where you can build on your natural talent, you've reached the opportunity to specialize. Specialization doesn't mean that your kid gives up doing other things, perhaps for fun or even for developing additional skills. It merely means that they've picked the activity where they are committed to putting in the effort required to become as good as possible at it. The reason for specialization is simple. You can never replace the amount of time you need to dedicate to an activity to acquire and develop the necessary skills. As stated by bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell's famous "10,000-Hour Rule," it takes a long period of hard work to achieve mastery of complex skills and materials, like playing the violin or getting as good as Bill Gates at computer programming. So the earlier you encourage your kid to learn the basic skills of a field, the sooner they'll progress to more advanced skills. And the sooner they develop those advanced skills, the quicker they'll develop best-in-class skills. And the quicker they gain best-in-class skills, the more likely they are to attain a rare and elite level of proficiency.

The most exceptional people became specialists at a young age

For the world's top companies, specialists are assets

Specialization isn't just reserved for future sports champions and billionaire entrepreneurs. It's increasingly necessary if you want your kids to grow up and get good jobs that they enjoy working. According to my interviews with world's top CEOs, many elite companies are moving away hiring well-rounded individuals who show moderate proficiency in many different things. Instead, they're searching for often-rare candidates who demonstrate outstanding ability in one or two areas. Put yourself in a manager's shoes: Would you want to build a team filled with well-rounded people, or would you want a well-rounded team assembled with people who are each exceptional in their unique domains? While there are strong cases for hiring more generalists (people who have a variety of experience and expertise can connect dots where others don't see a link), some experts have found that there are costs to generalizing. As the saying goes, jacks of all trades are masters of none. This line of research argues that specialists, with their deeper understanding of subject matter, can better spot and seize on emerging opportunities.

The age at which you specialize depends on the activity you pick