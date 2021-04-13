High valuations and Covid risks put market in fragile position ahead of Q1 earnings, PNC warns

PNC Financial's Amanda Agati is warning investors the market is in a fragile place on the eve of earnings season because of high valuations and serious risks associated with the Covid pandemic.

"I'm not necessarily convinced that Q1 earnings season is really going to be all that wonderful," the firm's chief investment officer told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "The market has absolutely set a very high bar."

According to Refinitiv, the S&P 500 should have the strongest earnings growth since 2018's third quarter. It projects Q1 earnings growth will surge 24% from a year earlier.

"We've seen a lot of those value-oriented stocks, a lot of the lower-quality names, rally pretty hard in anticipation of earnings season. While we think the high bar is likely to be achievable, we're not really convinced we're going to see that outsized beat rate that we've seen over the last couple of quarters," Agati said. "That's really what we need at these valuation levels to keep this market rally fueled."

Agati, who has $170 billion in assets under management, believes most of the good news is priced into the market.