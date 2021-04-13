Don't 'overinterpret' decision to pause J&J Covid vaccine over rare clotting issue, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday that people should be "cautious not to overinterpret" the Food and Drug Administration's decision to temporarily halt use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

"Let's start with what the FDA didn't do," the agency's former commissioner said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "They didn't revoke the emergency use authorization. They didn't order this off the market."

"This was a requested pause, which is an awkward regulatory step, but I think it reflects the level of caution on their part to not to appear to act too forcefully here," said Gottlieb, a member of Pfizer's board of directors.

The agency's decision, announced Tuesday, came after six women out of millions vaccinated developed blood clots.

Gottlieb predicted that the move will nonetheless "fuel the hesitancy" from some people to get a Covid vaccine.

"Even if there isn't a causal relationship, even if this is exceedingly rare, I think we're going to see that whole conversation now get ignited on social media," he said.