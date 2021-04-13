These unlucky taxpayers must still pay up by April 15

Some taxpayers still need to send money to Uncle Sam this April, even though the IRS extended the tax-filing season to May 17.

Those who make estimated tax payments are still on the hook for their first quarterly levy, which is due on the original tax filing deadline of April 15.

That includes people who have income that is not subject to withholding, such as earnings from self-employment, interest, dividends, rent and alimony, according to the IRS.

This mostly affects freelance and gig workers, as well as those with small businesses such as sole proprietors, partners and S-corporation shareholders — generally, anyone who doesn't work for an employer that withholds taxes from their paycheck.

The due date marks a change from 2020, when the IRS did push back the deadline for the first of four estimated tax payments to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the agency didn't push back the three remaining payments — the second quarterly payment was also due on July 15, 2020.

What you need to do

To avoid penalties for underpaying estimated taxes, people who owe more than $1,000 in tax after subtracting withholding and credits must pay the IRS at least 90% of the tax for the current year or 100% of the tax for the prior year, whichever is smaller.

This tax is paid in four quarterly installments and can be sent to the IRS either online or with a check. For those who have consistent income throughout the year, these payments are generally equal but can be varied for those with uneven earnings.

Because making estimated payments means taxpayers need to know their income from the last year, this group likely won't be able to take advantage of the extended filing season.

To calculate a quarterly estimated payment, taxpayers need to either project their income for the year or have their previous year's income handy, as they'd have it for their tax return.