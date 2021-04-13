Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, FedEx, Caterpillar, Boeing & more

Key Points
- Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue and Spirit to positive from neutral.
- Goldman Sachs named Boeing a top pick into earnings.
- Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
- Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers to buy from hold.
- Wolfe initiated Caterpillar as outperform.
- KeyBanc upgraded FedEx to overweight from sector weight.
- Wolfe initiated Deere as outperform.
- Jefferies upgraded Booking Holdings to buy from hold.
- MoffettNathanson initiated Coinbase as buy.
- Bank of America initiated NortonLifeLock as underperform.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Honeywell.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call sell idea on 3M.
Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in New York City.
Mike Segar | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: