Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, FedEx, Caterpillar, Boeing & more

Michael Bloom
  • Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue and Spirit to positive from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs named Boeing a top pick into earnings.
  • Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
  • Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers to buy from hold.
  • Wolfe initiated Caterpillar as outperform.
  • KeyBanc upgraded FedEx to overweight from sector weight.
  • Wolfe initiated Deere as outperform.
  • Jefferies upgraded Booking Holdings to buy from hold.
  • MoffettNathanson initiated Coinbase as buy.
  • Bank of America initiated NortonLifeLock as underperform.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Honeywell.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call sell idea on 3M.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

