‘It is time to end America’s longest war’ — Biden announces U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11

US President Joe Biden speaks during remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will withdraw U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan by September 11, ending America's role in what has become its longest war.

The removal of approximately 3,000 American servicemembers coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks which spurred America's entry into lengthy wars in the Middle East.

"It is time to end America's longest war," Biden said. "It is time for American troops to come home."

Biden said that he coordinated his decision with international partners and allies as well as with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The withdrawal of U.S. troops will begin on May 1. Following his remarks, Biden said he would visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ghani said he spoke with Biden and respects the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces. Ghani said Afghanistan's military is "fully capable of defending its people and country."

A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Tuesday that the orderly withdrawal of U.S. and foreign troops from the war-torn country could happen well before September. The official added that Washington is prepared to "strike back hard" if American troops are attacked ahead of the September departure.

CIA Director William Burns acknowledged in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday that Washington's ability to act on threats will be diminished by the U.S. withdrawal. However, Burns said some U.S. capabilities will remain in place.

"When the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the U.S. government's ability to collect and act on threats will diminish. That's simply a fact," Burns said.

"It is also a fact, however, that after withdrawal, whenever that time comes, the CIA and all of our partners in the U.S. government will retain a suite of capabilities, some of them remaining in place, some of them that we will generate, that can help us to anticipate and contest any rebuilding effort," Burns said.