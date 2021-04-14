Bitcoin and ether rally to fresh record highs ahead of landmark Coinbase listing

LONDON — Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged to new heights on Wednesday, with traders awaiting Coinbase's highly anticipated stock market debut.

The world's most valuable digital coin climbed to an all-time high of $64,841 Wednesday morning, according to data from Coin Metrics. The price of ether, the second-biggest token by market value, briefly touched the $2,400 level for the first time ever.

As of 7 a.m. ET, bitcoin was trading around $64,457, up 2.5%, while ether rose about 3.6%, to $2,368. Other bitcoin alternatives also rallied, with XRP spiking 12% to reach $1.85 and cardano hitting a new price record of $1.56.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, is set to go public through a blockbuster direct listing Wednesday that could value the company at as much as $100 billion. The Nasdaq gave Coinbase a reference price of $250 a share, which would value the company at about $65.3 billion on a fully diluted basis.