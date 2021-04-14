U.S. vaccination pace picks up as officials say Johnson & Johnson pause won't slow rollout

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box seen at a vaccination site. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being administered throughout the state of Florida despite a small number of patients who have experienced adverse reactions, including blood clots.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 2.6 million vaccine doses reported administered across the U.S. Tuesday, bringing the daily average of shots given over the past week to a fresh high of 3.4 million.

U.S. officials say the Food and Drug Administration's recommended pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not slow down the vaccination campaign.

Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, told reporters Tuesday that the Johnson & Johnson announcement "will not have a significant impact on our vaccination program."

"The president has always said that this is a wartime effort, and as such we've mobilized a wartime effort so that we're prepared for a wide range of scenarios" Zients said. "We have more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current pace of about 3 million shots per day."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up 7.2 million of the total doses administered to Americans thus far, compared to 99.5 million doses of Pfizer and 85.4 million doses of Moderna. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is responsible for 9.5% of the roughly 75 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.