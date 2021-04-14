U.S. vaccination pace picks up as officials say Johnson & Johnson pause won't slow rollout
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 2.6 million vaccine doses reported administered across the U.S. Tuesday, bringing the daily average of shots given over the past week to a fresh high of 3.4 million.
U.S. officials say the Food and Drug Administration's recommended pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not slow down the vaccination campaign.
Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, told reporters Tuesday that the Johnson & Johnson announcement "will not have a significant impact on our vaccination program."
"The president has always said that this is a wartime effort, and as such we've mobilized a wartime effort so that we're prepared for a wide range of scenarios" Zients said. "We have more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current pace of about 3 million shots per day."
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up 7.2 million of the total doses administered to Americans thus far, compared to 99.5 million doses of Pfizer and 85.4 million doses of Moderna. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is responsible for 9.5% of the roughly 75 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
U.S. vaccine shots administered
With 2.6 million shots reported administered Tuesday, the latest seven-day average of daily doses administered climbed higher to 3.4 million.
White House Covid-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said in a tweet that this was the first Tuesday — a day that typically sees lower numbers due to weekly reporting patterns — with more than 2 million reported doses administered.
U.S. share of the population vaccinated
More than 75 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, nearly 23% of the total population. About 122 million people, or 37% of the population, have received at least one dose.
Of those aged 65 and older, nearly 80% have received at least one dose and 62.5% are fully vaccinated.
U.S. Covid cases
Coronavirus case counts are on the rise in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The latest seven-day average of about 71,200 daily new cases represents a 10% increase from the prior week.
In Michigan, the state seeing the highest level of daily new cases per capita, infection counts continue to climb. Michigan is recording about 7,800 new cases per day on average, close to the state's pandemic high of more than 8,300 per day, recorded in December.
Average daily case counts are on the rise in 35 states in total.
U.S. Covid deaths
The seven-day average of daily reported Covid deaths in the U.S. is 973, JHU data shows.
The trend in the death toll is currently obscured by a bulk data release of roughly 1,800 deaths in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is transitioning to data reporting guidelines in line with CDC requirements. Those deaths are all being reported for April 7, even if they occurred previously.
Prior to this reporting anomaly, the daily Covid death toll in the U.S. had been trending downward from the record levels seen in January.