March retail sales are expected to have surged as consumers spent $1,400 checks

A shopper wearing a protective mask checks out at a Costco store in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

March retail sales are expected to be strong, and some economists say stimulus checks may have quickly made their way into the economy, contributing to an even bigger gain of 10% or more. The March sales data, released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, could be the first in a series of powerful reports on consumer spending, as vaccinations increase and the economic reopening continues. The $1,400 fiscal stimulus checks sent to individuals, starting in mid-March, appear to have spurred spending in an environment of pent-up demand. "We expect the March retail sales report to be outstanding with headline and core retail sales both surging more than 11%" month over month, wrote Bank of America economists. "Stimulus, reopening, and better weather served as a potent cocktail for consumer spending." A multi-month burst of consumer spending is expected to kickstart an economy that is expected to boom this year. The strongest growth is expected in the current quarter, which some economists say could see gross domestic product growth of more than 10%. That compares to the second quarter of last year when the economic shutdowns resulted in a collapse in the economy, with GDP decreasing 33.3%. Economists expect March retail sales rose a consensus 6.1%, or 5.3% excluding autos, according to Dow Jones. That compares to a sales decline of 3% in February, when severe winter weather resulted in a freeze across the south with massive power outages in Texas.

But some economists say that spending data shows that sales could be even stronger. "It's going to be up over 10%.Other than May of last year, it will be a record. There's a lot of vehicle sales, higher gasoline prices, and then everything else," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The restaurants are coming back. Clothing stores are up a lot. This is the retail reopening and that's going to be reflected in the number." Zandi said he expects retail sales rose 10.3% over February, and should be up 28% from year ago levels. "It's reopening. It's stimulus money. It's weather payback, all conflating to be a gangbuster number," said Zandi. "I think we're going to see very strong numbers going forward. We're off and running."