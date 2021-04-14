New batch of $1,400 stimulus checks includes payments to veterans

The U.S. government has issued a new set of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time Veterans Affairs beneficiaries were included.

The latest round marks the fifth batch of direct payments sent since the $1,400 checks were first authorized by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act in March.

The latest payments bring the number to about 159 million recipients, for a total of more than $376 billion.

The new round includes approximately 2 million stimulus checks for a total of more than $3.4 billion.

This time, the checks include Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefits who do not normally file tax returns and who did not use the IRS non-filer tool last year.

More than 320,000 payments were issued to those beneficiaries for a total of about $450 million.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.