New batch of $1,400 stimulus checks includes payments to veterans

- A fifth batch of $1,400 stimulus checks has been sent.
- The new set of almost 2 million checks brings the total number of payments sent to about 159 million.
- This time, Veterans Affairs beneficiaries were among the recipients.
The U.S. government has issued a new set of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time Veterans Affairs beneficiaries were included.
The latest round marks the fifth batch of direct payments sent since the $1,400 checks were first authorized by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act in March.
The latest payments bring the number to about 159 million recipients, for a total of more than $376 billion.
The new round includes approximately 2 million stimulus checks for a total of more than $3.4 billion.
This time, the checks include Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefits who do not normally file tax returns and who did not use the IRS non-filer tool last year.
More than 320,000 payments were issued to those beneficiaries for a total of about $450 million.
