Here's what Coinbase is and how to use it to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Coinbase will be the first major crypto business to go public in the U.S. when it begins trading on Wednesday. At a reference price of $250 a share ahead of the NASDAQ direct listing, the company is worth about $65.3 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Maybe you've never heard of Coinbase. Or maybe you're confused about what it even is. Here's a quick explanation:

Coinbase is an app that lets you buy and sell all sorts of cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and about 50 others. You can also use Coinbase to convert one cryptocurrency to another, or to send and receive cryptocurrency to and from other people. Like stock trading apps you may already be familiar with, Coinbase shows you the current price and trends for cryptocurrencies, a look at your portfolio of holdings and news stories about the industry.

Here's how to get started and how to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with Coinbase.