Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Australia jobs data for March ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set to trade mixed at the open, with Australia's jobs data for March expected later on Thursday.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,630 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,590. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,620.99.

Shares in Australia looked set to dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 6,955 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,023.10.

Australia's jobs data for March, including the unemployment rate for that month, is set to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.