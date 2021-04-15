Coinbase's debut is monumental for the crypto industry, despite volatility: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Kate Rooney wraps up the watershed moment when Coinbase became a publicly traded company. Plus, Robert Frank explains how the red-hot Florida real estate market ay be overheating.

Coinbase stock closes down day after landmark Nasdaq debut

Coinbase shares whipsawed Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a blockbuster direct listing. The firm's stock closed down 1.68%, though had climbed as high as 6.4% in the morning. The company said that it temporarily disabled withdrawals of ether tokens due to an issue with a recent upgrade to that currency's network. The so-called "Berlin hard fork" is part of a broader effort to make the Ethereum blockchain faster and more secure.

Retail sales explode in March as consumers use stimulus checks to spend heavily

A fresh batch of stimulus checks sent consumer purchases surging in March as the U.S. economy continued to get juice from aggressive congressional spending. Advance retail sales rose 9.8% for the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That compared to the Dow Jones estimate of a 6.1% gain and a decline of 2.7% in February. Sporting goods, clothing and food and beverage led the gains in spending and contributed to the best month for retail since the May 2020 gain of 18.3%, which came after the first round of stimulus checks.

Citigroup beats estimates on reserve release, says it is exiting 13 retail markets outside the U.S.