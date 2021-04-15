EU to consider ban on using A.I. for mass surveillance and social credit scores

LONDON — Using artificial intelligence software for mass surveillance and ranking social behavior could soon be outlawed in Europe, according to draft legislation that has been shared online.

The 81-page document, which was first reported by Politico, says "indiscriminate surveillance of natural persons should be prohibited when applied in a generalized manner to all persons without differentiation."

It adds the methods of surveillance could include monitoring and tracking of people in digital and physical environments.

On social credit scoring, which is already used in China, the draft legislation says: "AI systems used for general purpose social scoring" should be prohibited.

Certain uses of "high-risk" AI could be banned altogether, according to the document, while others might not be able to enter the bloc if they fail to meet certain standards.

A European Commission spokesperson told CNBC: "The Commission is set to adopt the regulatory framework on AI next Wednesday 21 April 2021. Any text that you might see before is therefore by definition not 'legitimate' – we do not comment on leaks."