House Republican staff outline principles to reform tech's liability shield

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) during a House Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

House Republicans are gearing up to take aim at the legal shield that protects tech platforms from liability for the content users post.

On Thursday, Republican staff for the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a memo suggesting several concepts for reforming Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that protects tech platforms from liability for users' posts and for their own moderation practices.

Those concepts include:

Limiting the right of tech companies to exclude users based on their viewpoints or political affiliations

Requiring "reasonable moderation practices" to address harms like illegal drug sales and child exploitation

Narrowing protected moderation to specific types of speech not protected by the First Amendment

Removing protection for discriminatory moderation decisions based on viewpoints.

Underscoring all of the concepts are three main principles: Protecting free speech, balancing interests of small businesses to protect competition, and promoting American leadership in tech.

The memo said proposed legislation would exclusively target "Big Tech companies with an annual revenue of $1 billion," suggesting it will focus on giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook.

The E&C Republican staff sent the memo to the staff of individual Republican members of the committee, as well as other unspecified stakeholders.

Republicans generally have criticized Section 230 protections for allowing tech platforms to make allegedly biased decisions about what posts to take down, while Democrats seek to place greater responsibility on platforms to expand their content moderation to make their services safer for users.