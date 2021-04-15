Mike Santoli’s market notes: S&P 500 rides upper end of the rally, as markets digest earnings beats

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- The defense is helping to run up the score for the bulls today. Piping-hot economic data (retail sales, jobless claims, Empire State index) and bellwether earnings reports all far better than forecasts. Yet the market rushed to conclude that it reflects a bit of a pull-forward effect of an economic boom the market has been pricing in for months.