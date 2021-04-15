Oil could plummet to $10 by 2050 if Paris climate goals are achieved, energy consultancy says

A derek pumps in an oil field in Kuwait near the Saudi Arabian border.

LONDON — The price of oil could plunge to as little as $10 a barrel by 2050 if the world succeeds in electrifying the energy market and meeting Paris Agreement goals, a consultancy said on Thursday.

Energy research and consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report that if world leaders took decisive action to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius by 2050, as set out in the landmark Paris climate accord, oil demand would drop "significantly."

Wood Mackenzie said under its accelerated energy transition scenario, the energy market would be increasingly electrified through to 2050, squeezing out the most polluting hydrocarbons, like oil.

Under this scenario, oil demand could fall 70% by 2050 from current levels, the report said.

Wood Mackenzie forecast demand for oil would start to fall from 2023 under this scenario and this decline would quickly accelerate thereafter, with year-on-year falls of around 2 million barrels a day.

The report said oil prices could go into "terminal decline," with international benchmark Brent crude falling to between $37 and $42 a barrel by 2030.

Brent crude futures traded at $66.29 a barrel during morning deals in London, down around 0.4%.

Wood Mackenzie said oil prices could slide to between $28 and $32 a barrel by 2040, before slipping to between $10 and $18 a barrel in 2050.