Online bank N26 jumps into insurance, taking on giants like Allianz

LONDON — German digital bank N26 is getting into insurance.

The Berlin-based fintech said Thursday that it's launching insurance policies for smartphones in partnership with local start-up Simplesurance.

Plans start from 6 euros — about $7.18 — a month, based on the original value of the customer's phone. Users will be able to buy coverage, manage their plans and initiate claims for things like water damage and theft.

"When it comes to insurance, customers today still have to contend with complex and outdated processes and paperwork," said Valentin Stalf, N26's co-CEO and founder.

"The space has long been ripe for disruption and we are now offering a one-stop digital solution for our customers insurance needs."

For now, the feature will only be available in Germany. But N26, which was last privately valued at $3.5 billion, said it plans to roll the product out to more countries in Europe and expand it to include other types of insurance such as home, life and travel.