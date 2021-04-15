So far in earnings season, companies are reporting numbers way above what Wall Street expected

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Everyone knew earnings were going to be good, but this is really good.

"There's evidence every day that growth is clearly improving around the world, today from the US to Australia," Ed Hyman, chairman and head of the economic research team at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients.

You can see it in a string of recent economic reports. Everything is stronger than consensus estimates: from March retail sales to weekly initial jobless claims (lowest since March 2020) to April's Empire and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing reports.

And, most importantly, you can see it in the early crop of earnings reports.

To date, 34 companies in the S&P 500 have reported first-quarter earnings. Of those, 88% have beaten their 1Q 2021 EPS estimates by an average of 22%, according to the Earnings Scout.

Traders have been expecting significant upside to earnings, but this is even stronger than those expectations. Companies on the whole usually report earnings above analyst consensus, but not by 22%. Prior to 2020, the historic average beats were in the 3%-6% range.