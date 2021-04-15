Credit Suisse picks EV and energy stocks for a piece of the $2 trillion infrastructure plan

This photo shows an electric car being charged on a street in London.

Credit Suisse has picked dozens of energy stocks with "high quality and momentum," including companies that make components for electric vehicle.

Investors have piled into EV-related stocks as the vehicles gain in popularity. Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal which includes billions of dollars to stimulate the EV market.

Credit Suisse analysts chose key EV-related stocks plus other energy assets that play into Biden's agenda — as well as worldwide energy trends — in a research note published Friday.

Here are some of the analysts' top picks: