Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Motors is looking into making its own autonomous driving chips

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Motors is looking into making its own semiconductors for autonomous driving to stay ahead of the competition, a top executive at the company told CNBC.

The comments come after technology news website 36Kr reported that Xpeng had assembled a small team to develop semiconductors.

Xinzhou Wu, vice president in charge of autonomous driving at Xpeng, said the company is looking into various technologies, including autonomous driving chips.

"Well, I cannot say too much about that ... the competition in China market is fierce … so we are looking at all options. What are the best ways to keep our advantage in the competition? So so far we are doing very well in software," Wu told CNBC on Wednesday.

"But moving forward we are looking at all possible options: how to keep us … winning this competition,"