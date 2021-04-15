CNBC Pro

These ETFs are winners if Biden’s infrastructure plan is passed, Bank of America says

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
A Skanska AB construction worker guides a crane carrying lumber as a concrete boom pours concrete on the Sixth Street Viaduct replacement project in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure package could spell big upside for a handful of exchange-traded funds with exposure to the semiconductor, health care and industrials sectors, Bank of America told its clients.

ETF strategist Jared Woodard wrote that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan are expected to spark a "boom" in capital expenditures as companies build new factories and plants in the U.S.

That, in turn, will benefit a host of sectors involved in the construction of roads and bridges, the expansion of broadband access and the manufacturing of electric vehicles, Woodard added.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProCredit Suisse picks EV and energy stocks for a piece of the $2 trillion infrastructure plan
Lucy Handley4 hours ago
CNBC ProBeware the strategy of buying unprofitable tech stocks, Bernstein warns
Thomas Franck
CNBC Pro A weak greenback could help boost these 'Dollar Down Dominators,' BTIG says
Jesse Pound
Read More