These ETFs are winners if Biden’s infrastructure plan is passed, Bank of America says

A Skanska AB construction worker guides a crane carrying lumber as a concrete boom pours concrete on the Sixth Street Viaduct replacement project in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure package could spell big upside for a handful of exchange-traded funds with exposure to the semiconductor, health care and industrials sectors, Bank of America told its clients.

ETF strategist Jared Woodard wrote that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan are expected to spark a "boom" in capital expenditures as companies build new factories and plants in the U.S.

That, in turn, will benefit a host of sectors involved in the construction of roads and bridges, the expansion of broadband access and the manufacturing of electric vehicles, Woodard added.