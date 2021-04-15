CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, UPS, Coinbase, Nvidia, Hershey & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Deutsche Bank initiated CrowdStrike as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Hershey to buy from neutral.
  • Oppenheimer named Micron and Marvell top picks.
  • BTIG initiated Coinbase as buy.
  • Baird reiterated Netflix as outperform.
  • Barclays upgraded XPO and Canadian Pacific to overweight from equal weight.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Boeing.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated Medtronic and Boston Scientific.
  • Needham initiated Teladoc as buy.
  • Raymond James upgraded Nvidia to strong buy from outperform.
  • Stifel initiated Elanco as buy.
  • Raymond James initiated Advanced Micro Devices as outperform.
  • Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on UPS.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Moderna to $234 from $208.
  • Raymond James downgraded Intel to underperform from market perform.
  • Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan named Dell a favorite idea.
Chocolate bars are displayed for sale at the Hershey Co. Chocolate World store in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBTIG gives Coinbase a buy rating after its Nasdaq debut, sees 50% upside from here
Maggie Fitzgerald27 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman says copper is the new oil, raises price forecast to $11,000 per metric ton
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, JetBlue, Disney, Coinbase & more
Michael Bloom
Read More