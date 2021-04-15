Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, UPS, Coinbase, Nvidia, Hershey & more

Key Points
- Deutsche Bank initiated CrowdStrike as buy.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Hershey to buy from neutral.
- Oppenheimer named Micron and Marvell top picks.
- BTIG initiated Coinbase as buy.
- Baird reiterated Netflix as outperform.
- Barclays upgraded XPO and Canadian Pacific to overweight from equal weight.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Boeing.
- Atlantic Equities initiated Medtronic and Boston Scientific.
- Needham initiated Teladoc as buy.
- Raymond James upgraded Nvidia to strong buy from outperform.
- Stifel initiated Elanco as buy.
- Raymond James initiated Advanced Micro Devices as outperform.
- Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on UPS.
- Piper Sandler raised its price target on Moderna to $234 from $208.
- Raymond James downgraded Intel to underperform from market perform.
- Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev to overweight from equal weight.
- JPMorgan named Dell a favorite idea.
Chocolate bars are displayed for sale at the Hershey Co. Chocolate World store in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: