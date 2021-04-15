Treasury yields drift lower ahead of jobless claims and retail sales data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.617% at 3:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.297%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims and monthly retail sales data.

The Labor Department is set to report on the number of unemployment insurance claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect to see another 710,000 claims filed for the first time during the week ended April 10.

March retail sales are also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET and are expected to have jumped 6.1%, versus a 3% decline in February.

The April National Association of Home Builders housing market index is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions are due to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills.