China says its economy grew 18.3% in the first quarter, slightly missing expectations

BEIJING — China reported first-quarter gross domestic product a touch below expectations as industrial production disappointed but retail sales beat.

GDP soared 18.3% in the first three months of the year from a year ago, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. That's slightly below expectations of a 19% increase, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The surge in growth comes off a contraction in the first quarter of last year, when the economy shrank by 6.8% during the height of the domestic outbreak of Covid-19. China was the first country to deal with the disease, and the economy returned to growth by the second quarter of last year.

GDP expanded 10.3% in the first quarter when compared with the same period in 2019, the statistics bureau said.