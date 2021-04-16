Dogecoin spikes 300% in a week, stoking fears of a cryptocurrency bubble

In this article DOGE.CM=

A visual representation of dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images

Dogecoin started out as a joke. Now it's a top-10 digital currency worth $34 billion. The cryptocurrency is based on the "Doge" meme, which rose to popularity in late 2013. The meme portrays a Shiba Inu dog alongside nonsensical phrases in multicolored, Comic Sans-font text. Created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, dogecoin was intended to be used as a faster but "fun" alternative to bitcoin. It has since found a growing community online. And now, defying all odds, dogecoin has a total market value of $34 billion, according to crypto market data site CoinGecko, adding about $19.9 billion in the last 24 hours. The digital token reached an all-time high above 28 cents Friday morning, more than doubling in price from a day ago.

'I just became a Dogecoin millionaire'

It's not the first time dogecoin has seen a wild climb. Like many cryptocurrencies, it has a tendency for volatile swings in price. Earlier this year, dogecoin started mounting a comeback, skyrocketing on the back of enthusiasm from a Reddit group called SatoshiStreetBets. Like the subreddit WallStreetBets, which helped fuel a rally in GameStop shares at the start of 2021, SatoshiStreetBets aims to pump up the prices of cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin has been climbing again in the past week, hitting 10 cents a coin for the first time on Wednesday. It's risen by a whopping 300% in the last seven days. On Friday, a Reddit user posted a picture of their dogecoin holdings on the Robinhood investing app. "Hey guys I just became a Dogecoin millionaire," the user said, showing a balance of $1,081,441.29 in their account.

Why is dogecoin rallying?

Bubble concerns