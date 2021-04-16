Engineering professor says Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water in the sea is not dangerous

Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean will have "zero environmental impact," according to one nuclear engineering professor who spoke to CNBC.

Japan said Tuesday the Fukushima plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co or TEPCO, will treat and dilute the water before pumping it out in about two years. There are more than a million metric tons of radioactive water from the wrecked plant, and it will take decades to completely release them.

The move has drawn sharp opposition from Japan's neighbors and environmental activists.

But Brent Heuser of the University of Illinois said the filtering process will remove most radioactive elements from the water, leaving only tritium — a radioactive isotope of hydrogen — that's not harmful in small quantities.