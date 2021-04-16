Feeling financial stress? Here's how your employer may help

There's a shift happening in corporate America.

The coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in mass layoffs and reduced salaries and work hours, has left millions of people financially stressed. Employers are starting to respond.

"The role of employers has really evolved," said Julia Lamm, a New York-based workforce strategy partner at global accounting and consulting firm PwC. "You have to take care of your employees holistically.

"Financial wellness is a part of that."

In fact, finances are the top cause of employee stress, more than job, health, and relationship stress combined, according to the 2021 PwC Employee Financial Wellness Survey, released this week. Sixty-three percent of employees polled said their financial stress has increased since the start of the pandemic. PwC surveyed 1,600 full-time employed U.S. adults in January 2021.



"If they are distracted by all these stressors at home, whether sick family members or financial problems, that is impacting their productivity, their ability to be present at work and to do their jobs," Lamm said.

After the Covid-19 shutdown hit, financial wellness programs were more frequently offered by employers. A November 2020 report by PwC found that 66% of respondents were providing financial literacy programs, up 12% from 2019. Specifically, financial coaching and behavioral management was offered by 59% of respondents, up 9% from last year, and financial advice was offered by 44%, an increase of 10% over the prior year.

To be sure, financial wellness programs have been around for several years, but have primarily focused on retirement savings and 401(k) plans. Now companies are starting to look beyond retirement planning.