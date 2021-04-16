Goldman says to buy these 8 stocks ahead of a semiconductor boom

Goldman Sachs has named a number of stocks set to benefit as the world's biggest chipmakers spend billions of dollars trying to address the global semiconductor shortage.

The bank's analysts say there's money to be made by investing in companies that provide major chipmakers like Intel and TSMC with specialist equipment. This sector — made up of firms that sell machines and other products to chipmakers — is set to grow by 22% to $71 billion in 2021, the analysts predicted.

Here are the stocks Goldman said are a buy: