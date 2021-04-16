Lawyer linked to creation of $100 million New Jersey deli firm pleaded guilty in shell company scheme

In this article HWIN

Your Hometown Deli in Paulsboro, N.J. Google Earth

'The pastrami must be amazing'

Hometown International's stock, which trades on the over-the-counter market, plummeted by about 33% in the hours after trading began Friday morning. A day earlier, CNBC had published articles about the company's unusually high market capitalization, which was first noted in a letter hedge fund manager David Einhorn sent to clients. "The pastrami must be amazing," Einhorn quipped in his letter. Share prices significantly recovered during the day. Hometown's stock closed at $12.99 per share Friday, down 3.78% from the prior day. Jaclin, who is still serving his sentence of three years of supervised release for his criminal case, did not immediately to a request for comment. Neither did other figures connected to Hometown International, among them its top corporate officers and current lawyer, and whoever monitors the company's voice mail, when CNBC reached out to them. The CEO and president of Hometown International, which owns the Your Hometown Deli in Paulsboro, N.J., is Paul Morina. Morina is also the principal and head coach of the renowned wrestling team at Paulsboro High School. SEC documents show that he holds 1.5 million shares of Hometown stock, with warrants for 30 million more shares. Hometown's vice president and secretary is Christine Lindenmuth, a math teacher and administrator at the same high school. Lindenmuth's home address is listed as the mailing address of Hometown International. The biographies of Morina and Lindenmuth in SEC filings do not mention any prior experience by either of them in the food service industry, a publicly traded corporation, or the financial industry. Hometown's deli had sales of just $35,000 or so for the past two fiscal years. The deli was closed from mid-March to early September last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite that, its nearly 8 million shares of common stock recently traded at levels of nearly $14 per share , giving it a market capitalization in excess of $100 million. A woman who answered the phone Friday at the deli asked, "Would you like to place an order?" She then hung up after the caller identified himself as a reporter and said he wanted to speak to someone about Hometown International. In SEC filings, Homeland is blunt about its business prospects. "Our financial situation creates doubt whether we will continue as a going concern." the company says in a filing. The company suggests it needs to find an acquisition target or additional financing to maintain operations. "Future success is highly dependent on the ability of management to locate and attract a suitable acquisition," Hometown said in a filing last year.

Shareholder controversies