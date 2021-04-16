CNBC Pro

Sunrun upgraded to overweight at Piper Sandler after shares get cut in half

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Aaron Newsom, left, an installer for the solar company, Sunrun, and Tim McKibben, a senior installer, install solar panels on the roof of a home in Granada Hills.
Mel Melcon | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Shares of Sunrun are more than 50% below their January all-time high, and Simmons Energy believes the sell-off presents an attractive buying opportunity for investors.

The firm, which is part of Piper Sandler, upgraded the stock to an overweight rating Thursday evening, saying residential solar's robust growth outlook coupled with a strong management team should push shares higher.

