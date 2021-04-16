UBS raises S&P 500 price target amid growing economy, strong profits

Even with the stock market hitting a succession of new highs, there's still plenty of room to run, according to a new forecast from UBS.

At the core of the firm's optimism is a belief that surging profits coupled with low inflation and mostly business-friendly policy will guide the market higher.

"While investing at all-time highs may be daunting for some, we believe there is more upside ahead," UBS analysts said in a note to clients.

"Following two rounds of stimulus deployed in the quarter and the ongoing vaccination effort, there is growing evidence that U.S. economic activity is picking up. The latest jobs data, business sentiment readings, and retail sales all point to a strong recovery," they said.