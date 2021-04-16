Why UBS believes Netflix is the long-term winner in streaming

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California.

Even as consumers begin to venture off their couches, Netflix should still attract new subscribers and post strong revenue growth for years to come, according to UBS

Data collected by the brokerage points to "solid subscriber growth trends in the U.S. and internationally," analyst John Hodulik wrote Friday.

"While the stock may remain volatile in the near-to-medium term, we continue to view NFLX as the long-term winner within streaming media and remain constructive on the fundamentals," he added.