Bitcoin tumbles from recent high as cryptocurrencies take weekend hit

The price of bitcoin tumbled over the weekend and was down as much as 19.5% from record highs posted by the popular cryptocurrency in the past week.

Bitcoin dropped as low as $52,148.98 on Sunday morning after reaching an all-time high above $64,800 on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk. It was last trading just over $55,795.

Other cryptocurrencies, including ether and dogecoin, also took a hit over the weekend. The price of ether, the second-biggest token by market value, dropped as much as 18% and fell below $2,000 on Sunday before more recently trading at over $2,150. The token had also recently hit record highs, topping $2,500 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dogecoin, which soared more than 400% at one point last week and hit an all-time high of 45 cents, dropped as low as 24 cents this weekend.