Here's what every major analyst expects from Netflix's first quarter earnings report

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2018.

Netflix will remain a winner even after the coronavirus, Wall Street analysts assured investors ahead of the company's first quarter earnings report on Tuesday after the bell.

Shares are up just 1% this year amid rising competition from the likes of Disney+ and others, but most analysts are sticking with the stock.

Subscribers also flocked to the streaming giant during the pandemic and investors will be watching to see if that trend continues.

Other items to watch for include international expansion, price increases, and how the company handles plans to crack down on password sharing.

Here's what analysts expect from Netflix's first quarter earnings: