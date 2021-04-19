CNBC Pro

Bank of America slashes Peloton target after regulator issues safety warning on treadmills

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Safety concerns about Peloton's treadmill product could dampen the company's subscriber growth, Bank of America said in a note to clients on Monday.

On Saturday, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that people should not use Peloton's Tread+ if children or small pets are at home. The stock was down more than 6% in premarket trading on Monday.

