What to expect ahead of Biden's global climate change summit

President Joe Biden greets Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry as he arrives to speak on climate change before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021.

President Joe Biden will host a closely watched global leaders climate summit on Thursday and Friday, during which the U.S. is expected to unveil an updated carbon emission reduction target and urge cooperation with other nations to combat the climate crisis.

The president has invited 40 world leaders to the virtual summit and is hoping to reach deals with some of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters. John Kerry, Biden's climate envoy, has been meeting with officials in China and elsewhere to garner support for the summit.

The summit is an opportunity for the U.S. to rejoin global efforts to address climate change after the Trump administration pulled the country from the Paris climate accord and dismantled environmental regulations. The U.S. is the world's second-biggest carbon emitter, behind China.

One of the expected actions from the White House is a new emissions reduction target for the Paris climate accord, the landmark agreement among 200 nations to reduce their emissions.

Biden is expected to unveil the new target before or during the summit and pledge money to help less-wealthy countries combat climate change.

Environmental groups and businesses have urged the president to set an emissions reduction target of at least 50% by 2030, which would double the country's previous commitment and help limit global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels.