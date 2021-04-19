Credit Suisse upgrades Textron, citing improving outlooks for business travel and defense spending

Beechcraft King Air turboprop aircraft are seen on the assembly line at the Textron Aviation Inc. production facility in Wichita, Kansas, U.S., on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The cloudy outlook for aerospace firm Textron is clearing up, and investors should hop aboard, according to Credit Suisse.

The firm's analysts upgraded Textron to outperform from neutral on Monday, saying in a note to clients that their forecast for the company's commercial and defense work, such as the Army's Future Vertical Lift program, has improved.