Why Dan Niles likes Facebook and Alphabet as U.S. economy recovers from Covid

The logos of Facebook and Google apps displayed on a tablet.

Hedge fund manager Dan Niles told CNBC on Monday he sees upside in Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet as the U.S. economy picks up steam following the coronavirus-induced recession.

Niles' comments come a little over a week before the two technology giants are expected to release their latest quarterly earnings reports.

"We like the reopening plays, so energy and financials are in that, but so is Google and Facebook," the Satori Fund founder and senior portfolio manager said on "Closing Bell."